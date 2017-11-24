A female was the victim of an attempted robbery on Upper Sproul Plaza on Thursday evening, according to a Nixle alert issued Friday.

A female was walking across Upper Sproul Plaza when three males approached her about 7:30 p.m. One of them allegedly asked her if he could borrow her cell phone, to which she said no and attempted to walk away.

The male suspect allegedly began to approach her “aggressively,” according to the alert. All three male suspects fled when the female told them she was going to UCPD. The female did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

The suspects are described in the alert as three Black male teenagers, all with thin builds.

One of the suspects is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height wearing a dark hoodie with the number “01” on the front, with white shoes and a white shirt and possibly acid wash jeans. Another is described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, wearing a dark hoodie, a shirt with “USA” on the front and possibly acid wash jeans and dark shoes. The third suspect is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height, wearing a dark hoodie, a black and white checkered shirt, dark, possibly blue jeans and light-colored shoes.

UCPD searched the area but was unable to find the suspects.

Check back for updates.

