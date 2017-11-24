A tractor-trailer driver was killed after his vehicle hit a divider on Interstate 80 at the University Avenue overpass Friday morning, as first reported by the East Bay Times.

The collision occurred about 8:52 a.m. when the driver hit a center divider on the freeway in the westbound lanes, according to the East Bay Times. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer, the driver was pulling an empty dumpster when the tractor part of his vehicle got a flat tire, causing the vehicle to move across traffic lanes and hit the center divider, the East Bay Times reported. The driver was ejected onto the road and was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Ashley Wong is an assistant news editor.