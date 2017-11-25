Westbound traffic on University Avenue has been temporarily diverted at Milvia Street after a fire erupted from a manhole early Saturday morning.

Berkeley Police Department and Berkeley Fire Department responded to the underground fire at the intersection of westbound University Avenue at Bonita Street early Saturday morning, according to BPD spokesperson Lt. Andrew Rateaver.

“First responders (arrived) on scene just before 3:00 AM and found flames shooting out of the hole,” Rateaver said in an email.

PG&E is currently on the scene, working to assess and repair the damage.

Check back for updates.

Malini Ramaiyer is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @malinisramaiyer.