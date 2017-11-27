Cal baseball sophomore Jared Horn injured in car accident, four dead

A fatal multivehicle hit-and-run crash occurred late Saturday evening about 8 p.m. in San Pablo on Interstate 80, killing four and leaving six injured. Two of the four people killed have been identified as family of Cal baseball pitcher Jared Horn. Horn, a sophomore who was driving at the time of the collision, survived the crash.

Among those who died in the crash were Horn’s father, Daryl Horn, 50, and brother, Joe Horn, 14. Daryl Horn played baseball at Sacramento State and was part of the Napa Valley Baseball Club, a Napa-based Little League. Troy Biddle, 52, and his son Baden Biddle, 12, both from Bainbridge Island, Washington, were killed as well.

“We cannot imagine what Jared is going through right now, and the thoughts and prayers of our entire Cal baseball community are with Jared and his family as they go through this time,” said Cal baseball head coach Mike Neu in a statement. “Jared is a respected and beloved member of our team as well as an incredible student-athlete, teammate and friend. We will give him any and all support that we can as he goes through this unthinkably difficult time.”

California Highway Patrol arrested the driver, 47-year-old Fred Lowe, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the crash according to CHP.

While heading east, Lowe’s Mercedes allegedly collided with Jared Horn’s Nissan sedan, which caused Jared Horn’s car to flip over the center divide and crash into oncoming westward traffic. According to authorities, Lowe allegedly deserted the scene in westbound lanes of the highway near San Pablo Dam Road.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer, Lowe has been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of four counts of driving with a suspended license, felony hit-and-run and felony DUI.

In total, six people, including Jared Horn, were injured. He has returned to Napa to recover.

Justice delos Santos is an assistant sports editor. Contact him at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jdelossantos510