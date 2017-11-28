Today is #GivingTuesday, and where better to give than the independent student paper that serves your community? In 1971, 100 years from our beginning, we became independent after the campus tried to censor us. We’ve been on our own to raise money ever since. The price of independence is steep but worth it.

In just the last year, The Daily Californian unearthed 134 cases of faculty and staff sexual misconduct throughout the UC system. We found ourselves central to a national debate around free speech on college campuses and in the middle of an “alt-right” war on Berkeley. We were called fake news by Ann Coulter, and we shed light on campus budget cuts that affect every corner of our community. We even produced the first comprehensive interactive work on campus meme culture.

Through it all, we’ve watched ad revenues plummet as part of an industrywide trend. We continue to struggle to maintain our bottom line.

For Berkeley, 2017 has been a tumultuous year, and it’s been our job to make sure our readers can stay on top of the news, sports, culture and opinions of the day.

You can help by visiting our donation page and signing up for our new monthly membership program or making a one-time donation.

Nearly our entire staff is made up of volunteers committed to telling Berkeley’s story. This #GivingTuesday, please consider giving a gift to the Daily Cal and supporting our tireless work.

Karim Doumar is the editor in chief and president. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @dailycalkarim.