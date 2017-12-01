An assault with a deadly weapon occurred Thursday on Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, according to a UCPD Nixle alert.

A male student was allegedly attacked from behind by a male suspect with a cane, the alert stated.

UCPD responded to the Tang Center, where the student was receiving treatment for an injury to the back of the head, at 11:58 a.m. UCPD searched the area but could not locate the suspect, according to the alert.

The alert describes the suspect as a Black male between 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches in height and with short black hair and brown eyes. The alert states that the suspect was wearing a red waterproof jacket and carrying a black cane.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

Sydney Fix is the lead schools and communities reporter. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @sydney_fix.