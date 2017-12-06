City

‘Corrupt and broken’: Berkeley resident announces pro-environment run for governor

Amanda Ramirez/Staff
Amanda Ramirez/Staff

By | Staff

Berkeley resident Michael Shellenberger announced his plans to run for California governor Thursday at a ClimateTECH conference in San Francisco, bringing new energy to an already hotly contested race.

Shellenberger, a nuclear energy advocate, is the founder of a research and policy organization called Environmental Progress that works to secure “clean power and energy justice.” He also co-founded the Breakthrough Institute, a research center that uses technology to promote human and environmental development.

The gubernatorial race for California will include independent candidacies by Shellenberger, Hilaire Fuji Shioura, Andy Blanch and Joshua Laine. Other politicians such as Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa and John Chiang have also confirmed their campaigns for governor.

“I think both parties are corrupt and broken,” Shellenberger said. “We need to start fresh with a fresh agenda.”

Shellenberger’s campaign addresses nuclear energy and the idea of “ecomodernism,” which promotes nuclear energy and city development, according to Shellenberger.

“I’m pro-city, pro-tech and pro-nuclear,” Shellenberger said. “If we want to save nature, we need more cities.”

The campaign will formally launch in January. According to Shellenberger, he plans to seek the “student vote” and hopes to get student environmental activists involved in his campaign.

Recently, Shellenberger advocated against the California Public Utilities Commission’s alleged plans to shut down Diablo Canyon Power Plant because, he said, it is a major source of clean energy.

“I’ve been here for now 22 years,” Shellenberger said. “I’m sickened and I want to turn it around.”

Contact Ella Jensen at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ellajensen_dc.

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    Shellenberger is a fake environmentalist.

    He has spent his career arguing against measures to reduce carbon emissions, such as cap and trade, and saying that all we need is faster technological innovation. This ignores the fact that cap and trade or other carbon pricing schemes encourage faster technological innovation by making it clear to investors that we are shifting to clean energy. Carbon pricing is also needed because, even with technological innovation, it is generally cheaper to keep running dirty coal plants rather than closing them and building clean replacements – unless we charge for the carbon the coal plants are emitting.

    Now he is pushing nuclear power as the solution to global warming. This ignores that fact that new wind or solar power with battery storage now costs half as new nuclear power – and the costs of wind, solar, and battery storage are going down, while the cost of nuclear is not.

    Talk about corruption. There is only possible one way that Shellenberger could fund a non-profit that supports such obviously wrong ideas – donations from the fossil fuel and nuclear industries.

    Your headline is absolutely wrong to say that he is a pro-environment candidate for governor. It is not pro-environment to be against cap-and-trade and for nuclear power. Don’t believe his self-promoting lies.