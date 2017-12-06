Please don’t go: realizing your beloved roommate is going abroad

Everyone loves their roommate. Not just because they let us use their car to grocery shop or because they share their Flamin’ Hot Cheetos with us, although those things certainly contribute to our appreciation. We love them because they’ve been there for us at our worst and celebrated with us during our best. They’ve become our family away from our family in our home away from home as we go through the wild ride of our time here at Berkeley. We’ve cherished the many late-night chats and midnight snacks that we’ve shared. But alas, all good things must come to an end, as their time abroad next semester looms in the distance.

While we admire their wanderlust and adventure, we selfishly hope they’ll change their mind and choose to stay. The idea of us starting back at square one by living with a stranger subletter is more frightening than the research paper due next week that we’ve yet to start. The most difficult part of the new living arrangement will be acting normal around our new roommate. Since they’re not familiar with our incredibly strange and personal neuroses, we’ll have to act somewhat normal in the beginning to ease them into our insanity. We’re going to have to hide the crazy for at least two weeks as to not scare them away. They won’t know about our forbidden love affair with Cheerios or how we love trashy television and can shamelessly fangirl over George Michael for hours on end.

The questions of uncertainty are the most concerning part of the new housing arrangement. Are they morning people like we are? How will they handle the daily meltdowns we have? Will they be weirded out by the fact that we cry every day? Do they care that we FaceTime our sister four times a week? Sometimes four times a day?

They say that distance makes the heart grow fonder, but we see no real reason to test this theory. We already know that we’re fond of our roommate. If it were up to us, we would flush their passport down the toilet and not blink twice. We know that our concerns are selfish, but we can’t help it. The heart wants what the heart wants.

