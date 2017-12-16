Armed robbery occurs near Wheeler Hall

A male victim was robbed late Friday afternoon on the south side of Wheeler Hall.

The victim and a friend, also male, were walking towards Wheeler Hall about 6:56 p.m. when they were approached by a male suspect, according to a UCPD Nixle alert released Saturday afternoon.

“The suspect told the victim to drop his laptop while reaching in his waistband and pulling out a gun,” according to the alert. “The victim dropped his laptop and fled into Wheeler Hall.”

According to the alert, the victim and his friend were not physically injured during the encounter. UCPD searched the vicinity but could not find the suspect.

The alert described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighing approximately 140 to 150 pounds. The suspect was also described as having a light complexion and light mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 510-642-6760.

Check back for updates.

Amber Tang is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ambertang_dc.