Armed robbery occurs near Wheeler Hall

wheeler_mdrummondnotfile
Michael Drummond/File

By | Staff

A male victim was robbed late Friday afternoon on the south side of Wheeler Hall.

The victim and a friend, also male, were walking towards Wheeler Hall about 6:56 p.m. when they were approached by a male suspect, according to a UCPD Nixle alert released Saturday afternoon.

“The suspect told the victim to drop his laptop while reaching in his waistband and pulling out a gun,” according to the alert. “The victim dropped his laptop and fled into Wheeler Hall.”

According to the alert, the victim and his friend were not physically injured during the encounter. UCPD searched the vicinity but could not find the suspect.

The alert described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighing approximately 140 to 150 pounds. The suspect was also described as having a light complexion and light mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 510-642-6760.

Amber Tang is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ambertang_dc.

  • California Defender

    It’s unconscionable that parents would voluntarily send their children such a crime-ridden university on top of the anti-intellectual environment that promotes rigidly close-minded group-think.

    No misbehaving child deserves such a punishment.

  • not surprised by the perp description

    • Rocio Margarita Gutierrez Corn

      Is your comment necessary? I have a lot of friends who study at Cal with that same description. It’s great that they put the description and I hope they find him but please, don’t demonize us all. He was one individual not representative of the whole community.

      • California Defender

        He’s not demonizing ALL Hispanics. He’s just not surprised.

        Nobody is. Have you ever browsed the most wanted lists for the FBI or California?

  • Tony Yamazaki

    Berkeley is sooooooooooooooooooooo dangerous and I wonder why its students always say it is the “best” when it can not provide the basic need for its students – safety.

  • Grandpa Dino

    From what I have been reading this year, Berkeley has become a haven for criminals! Why is that?

