We found quotes in a hopeless place: Applying Rihanna’s words to common UC Berkeley moments

Today is a special day. Not only is the date 02/20/2020, but it is the birthday of Robyn Rihanna Fenty, commonly known as Rihanna. A nine-time Grammy winner and 13-time American Music Award winner, including the prestigious Icon Award, Rihanna has proven herself as a dominant force in the music industry. However, she’s also starred in numerous movies, created the charitable Clara Lionel Foundation and launched her own company, Fenty Beauty, which is valued at over $3 billion. In honor of her success and her 32nd birthday, we at the Clog have compiled a list of Rihanna’s finest quotes, which can be applied to situations we face as UC Berkeley students.

When you’re trying to book a study room or space for a club meeting during RRR week

Ciara: “Trust me Rihanna, u dont want to see me on or off the stage”

Rihanna: “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of”

When you’re deciding whether going to a review session is worth it

Kendall Jenner: “If Rihanna doesn’t perform Complicated tomorrow I’m gunna be very upset #FavSong!”

Rihanna: “Well don’t come”

When you score below the average on your midterm

Rihanna: “She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit”

When people are registering students to vote

Rihanna: *promotes voting on election day*

Random Guy: “Are you even a US citizen? Honest curiosity.”

Rihanna: “nah I’m an immigrant tryna get yo country together. Did you vote?”

When the school asks me to pay tuition yet again (enough already!)

Rihanna: “Sometimes a person looks at me and sees dollars. They see numbers and they see a product. I look at me and see art.”

When you’re a GBO leader and see one of your freshmen at a frat party

Rihanna: “I want to set the right example and, at the same time, live my life.”

UC Berkeley students all day and every day

Rihanna: “Work work work work work work.”

Although our lives as college students may be slightly different from Rihanna’s, we can still laugh and relate to all her iconic moments while we wait for her next album (if it ever happens). You don’t have to be covered in Swarovski crystals or be a successful businessperson to be as confident as our queen Ri, so let her birthday inspire you to become the badass we know you are!

