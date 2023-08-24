daily californian logo

BERKELEY'S NEWS • AUGUST 26, 2023

mobile Logo
featured
special issueseditor's picksawardsphoto essays
news
campuscitycountystatenationalobituariesnotes from the field
sports
footballM. HoopsW. HoopsBaseballSoftballBear Bytescolumnsspecial report
arts
musicfilm & televisiontheatervisual artliteraturefashioncolumnsculture shotvideo gamescomedylocal eventsarts awardsbest of berkeley
opinion
editorialsop-edsletters to the editorcolumnseditorial cartoons
blog
the daily clogeating berkeleytravel blogstrikeouteditor's blog
multimedia
news: citynews: campussportsartsentertainmentinsider
weekender
projects

Advertise

Local Media KitNational Media Kit
Classifieds

Legals

Browse NoticesPlace Notices
About
Read about our the Supreme Court in our Rights and Realities issue!

News

/

Campus

/

Research & Ideas

‘Look to the atmosphere’: Campus researchers develop technology to collect clean water from fog

article image

DR. RITWICK GHOSH | COURTESY

Although fog harvesting is already used in regions such as South America, the dual purpose of a mesh to both collect and purify water is a new development.

SUPPORT OUR NONPROFIT NEWSROOM

We're an independent student-run newspaper, and need your support to maintain our coverage.

Eleanor Jonas

|

Staff

AUGUST 24, 2023

UC Berkeley researchers have developed a method of collecting and purifying water from fog, offering an alternative water source.

Microscopic droplets of water can be harvested from fog as it passes through a mesh, which is coated with particles that degrade pollutants in the water, said Thomas Schutzius, assistant professor of mechanical engineering on campus and principal investigator of the study.

“We were interested in seeing if we could come up with a way to not just harvest the water but also … do some type of a purification step where we will remove important contaminants, like organic contaminants that are naturally in the air and near your cities,” Schutzius said.

Fog harvesting is already used in regions such as South America, but the dual purpose of the mesh to both collect and purify water is a new development, according to Schutzius. According to a press release from Berkeley Engineering, previous research on harvesting water from fog using “nanoscopic woven mesh” used uncontaminated fog.

Fog droplets can contain potentially cancerous organic pollutants if collected in urban areas and even downwind areas, making collected water unsafe to drink, the press release noted.

The coating on the mesh is made of titanium dioxide nanoparticles that have photocatalytic properties, Schutzius said. They thus become reactive when in contact with ultraviolet light, which, when shone on the particles, embed onto the water-collecting mesh and degrade contaminants in the water.The coatings required active ultraviolet lamp illumination to complete the purification, which impeded the treatment of organic pollutants, the press release added.

“When you have fog, it’s not really sunny — the point is that you would want the coating to maintain this property or some reactivity after it becomes cloudy and foggy when you would do the harvesting and purification step,” Schutzius said. “Those nano-particles in there allow you to do that.”

This purification and harvesting method was developed to address the “pressing” problems of climate change and water scarcity, according to Schutzius. He noted the next step in this research would be outreach to foundations and organizations who could potentially adopt the new technology.

Benefits of the technology include its easy maintenance, and will especially benefit people living in dry, foggy areas, according to a press release from ETH Zurich.

Schutzius and the rest of the team, which includes Ritwick Ghosh, lead author of the paper, and researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Germany, among others, have conducted outdoor tests with the mesh.

“It’s clear to us that we’re going to have to start dealing with the pollution problem as well our purification problem within these technologies if we’re going to get wider adoption of them for fog,” Schutzius said. “As a concept it has quite some potential as people started to look to the atmosphere to collect more water.”

Contact Eleanor Jonas at [email protected]

LAST UPDATED

AUGUST 24, 2023

tag
Germany

Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research

Ritwick Ghosh

South America

Thomas Schutzius

LATEST

Our Voices

14 HOURS AGO

South Asian representation in American sports

Featured Article
College Life

16 HOURS AGO

Differences between freshman and sophomore move in

Featured Article
College Life

19 HOURS AGO

My last first day of undergrad

Featured Article
Volleyball

20 HOURS AGO

Cal bests USF, freshman Maggie Li shines

Featured Article
Research & Ideas

AUGUST 25, 2023

Campus researchers use brain recordings to reconstruct Pink Floyd song

Featured Article

CHECK OUT OUR MOST RECENT PRINT EDITION

footer logo

Since 1871

featured
special issues
editor's picks
awards
photo essays
news
campus
city
county
state
national
obituaries
notes from the field
sports
football
M. Hoops
W. Hoops
Baseball
Softball
Bear Bytes
columns
special report
arts
music
film & television
theater
visual art
literature
fashion
columns
culture shot
video games
comedy
local events
arts awards
best of berkeley
opinion
editorials
op-eds
letters to the editor
columns
editorial cartoons
blog
the daily clog
eating berkeley
travel blog
strikeout
editor's blog
multimedia
news: city
news: campus
sports
arts
entertainment
insider
weekender
projects
Advertise
Local Media Kit
National Media Kit
Classifieds
Legals
Browse Notices
Place Notices
About

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Californian, The Independent Berkeley Student Publishing Co., Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy.