daily californian logo

BERKELEY'S NEWS • SEPTEMBER 08, 2023

mobile Logo
featured
special issueseditor's picksawardsphoto essays
news
campuscitycountystatenationalobituariesnotes from the field
sports
footballM. HoopsW. HoopsBaseballSoftballBear Bytescolumnsspecial report
arts
musicfilm & televisiontheatervisual artliteraturefashioncolumnsculture shotvideo gamescomedylocal eventsarts awardsbest of berkeley
opinion
editorialsop-edsletters to the editorcolumnseditorial cartoons
blog
the daily clogeating berkeleytravel blogstrikeouteditor's blog
multimedia
news: citynews: campussportsartsentertainmentinsider
weekender
projects

Advertise

Local Media KitNational Media Kit
Classifieds

Legals

Browse NoticesPlace Notices
About
Apply to The Daily Californian by September 8th!

News

/

Campus

‘Hidden Revolutionaries’: Campus alumni inducted into CA Hall of Fame

article image

JACOB RODRIGUEZ | CREATIVE COMMONS

Two of seven California Hall of Fame inductees were Cal alumni — Olympic gold medalist and educator Archie Williams, ’39, and pilot and physicist Maggie Gee, ’48.

SUPPORT OUR NONPROFIT NEWSROOM

We're an independent student-run newspaper, and need your support to maintain our coverage.

Lauren Mandel

|

Staff

AUGUST 28, 2023

“Our state’s most revolutionary, innovative, and brightest” was the phrase Gov. Gavin Newsom used to describe the California Hall of Fame, according to a press release announcing its 16th class of inductees Aug. 14. Two of the seven remarkable inductees were UC Berkeley’s very own alumni — Olympic gold medalist and educator Archie Williams, ’39, and pilot and physicist Maggie Gee, ’48.

Although he was a skilled track athlete in high school, Oakland-born Williams came to campus with the intent of studying mechanical engineering, according to a 1993 oral history preserved in the Bancroft Library’s Oral History Center. Williams later joined the campus track team in 1936, where he set a 400-meter race world record at the National Collegiate Athletics Association with a time of 46.1 seconds.

Williams proceeded to win a gold medal in the 400-meter race at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

In the California Hall of Fame Virtual Induction Ceremony, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom regarded Williams’ victory as symbolic for challenging Hitler’s goal of spreading racist and antisemitic ideals.

In the oral history, Williams noted that after graduating UC Berkeley, he began work at a civilian pilot training program at the Tuskegee Army Flying School. Although the school became more open to Black pilots, Williams and fellow Black instructors were still subjected to racism.

“A lot of people there were bigoted,” Williams said in the oral history. “The white guys didn’t want to fly with them and all, but they found out these guys could fight, could shoot good and protect bombers.”

After years of instructing and flying through World War II and beyond, Williams retired from the Air Defense Command and Strategic Air Command in 1966 as a lieutenant colonel, according to former Cal staffer Gabrielle Morris in the oral history.

Williams then went on to teach math and computation for two decades at what is now the Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo.

Similarly to Williams, Berkeley native Gee had an immense passion for flight that led to her spending hours at the Oakland airport watching planes, one of which was piloted by Amelia Earhart, according to the Induction Ceremony.

During World War II, Gee halted her studies at UC Berkeley to join the Women Airforce Service Pilots as one of the only two Chinese-American women accepted into the program. Although she trained combat pilots and co-piloted during mock dogfights, digital records show that she and her fellow female pilots faced blatant sexism by the American government.

“We were never militarized,” Gee said in a 2007 oral history project at the Oral History Center. “Militarize these ladies, or disband us. [laughs] So they disbanded us. Congress did away with us. Even though, there was no question we did a good job and there were thirty-eight women that were killed.”

After the war, Gee returned to Berkeley to study physics and continued proving women’s worth in male-dominated fields by working at the Lawrence National Laboratory.

There, she researched war systems used in the Cold War, according to the National Museum of the United States Army.

“Both (were) distinguished U.S. military veterans, they followed their dreams with determination, excelling in their fields in the face of the obstacle of racism (and sexism in Gee’s case),” said Executive Director at the California Museum Amanda Meeker in an email. “Not as well-known as some others in the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame, their achievements richly deserve the recognition this official state honor confers.”

Contact Lauren Mandel at [email protected]

LAST UPDATED

AUGUST 28, 2023

tag
Air Defense Command and Strategic Air Command

Amanda Meeker

Amelia Earhart

Archie Williams

Archie Williams High School

Bancroft Library

California Hall of Fame

Gabrielle Morris

Gavin Newsom

Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Maggie Gee

National Collegiate Athletics Association

Tuskegee Army Flying School

WASP

LATEST

Our Voices

AUGUST 25, 2023

South Asian representation in American sports

Featured Article
College Life

AUGUST 25, 2023

Differences between freshman and sophomore move in

Featured Article
College Life

AUGUST 25, 2023

My last first day of undergrad

Featured Article
Volleyball

AUGUST 25, 2023

Cal bests USF, freshman Maggie Li shines

Featured Article
Research & Ideas

AUGUST 25, 2023

Campus researchers use brain recordings to reconstruct Pink Floyd song

Featured Article

CHECK OUT OUR MOST RECENT PRINT EDITION

footer logo

Since 1871

featured
special issues
editor's picks
awards
photo essays
news
campus
city
county
state
national
obituaries
notes from the field
sports
football
M. Hoops
W. Hoops
Baseball
Softball
Bear Bytes
columns
special report
arts
music
film & television
theater
visual art
literature
fashion
columns
culture shot
video games
comedy
local events
arts awards
best of berkeley
opinion
editorials
op-eds
letters to the editor
columns
editorial cartoons
blog
the daily clog
eating berkeley
travel blog
strikeout
editor's blog
multimedia
news: city
news: campus
sports
arts
entertainment
insider
weekender
projects
Advertise
Local Media Kit
National Media Kit
Classifieds
Legals
Browse Notices
Place Notices
About

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Californian, The Independent Berkeley Student Publishing Co., Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy.